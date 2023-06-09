Amazon signs pact with ICAR to empower farmers enrolled under Kisan store 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: E-commerce firm Amazon India on Friday signed an agreement with the government's premier agri-research body Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to guide farmers enrolled on its 'Kisan store' on scientific cultivation of different crops and help them achieve optimum yield and income.

A 'Kisan store' section was launched on the Amazon platform in September 2021.

Farmers can avail of doorstep delivery of agri input products via Kisan store through assisted shopping at Amazon Easy stores.

The outcomes from a pilot project at Pune between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Amazon India have motivated to further expand the partnership, the company said in a statement.

On behalf of ICAR, U S Gautam, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), and Siddharth Tata, Product Leader, Amazon Fresh Supply Chain and Kisan, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"ICAR will collaborate with Amazon for technologies, capacity building and transfer of new knowledge," ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said on the occasion.

He also expressed hope for the success of this Public-Private-Peasants-Partnership (PPPP).

Asserting that technology holds immense potential to revolutionize the agricultural sector and uplift the lives of Indian farmers, Amazon India Director and Head- Fresh and Everyday Essentials- Harsh Goyal said: "This partnership will enable an ecosystem for the farming community, strengthening the 'farm to fork' supply chain."

Amazon said this MoU in farmers partnership with Amazon Kisan store will help ensure access to high quality fresh produce for consumers across India, including those ordering through Amazon Fresh.

Under the MoU, Amazon and ICAR will collaborate to extend the latest and most precise agriculture practice that have been developed by ICAR's extensive research to bridge the technical knowledge gaps in integrated cultivation by leveraging ICAR's KVK Knowledge network, it said.

KVKs strengthen a wider group of farmers by leveraging a technological base through the transfer of technology and capacity-building programmes.

Additionally, ICAR and Amazon will work together on farmer engagement programmes at KVKs, conducting demonstrations, trials, and capacity-building initiatives to enhance farming practices and farm profitability.

Furthermore, Amazon will provide training support and assist farmers in marketing their produce through its online platform, facilitating direct connections with consumers, it added.

