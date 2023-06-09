Possibilities of future rate hikes a concern for real estate companies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country’s top real estate players on Thursday said that any future rate hike by the RBI is a big concern for the industry as the apex bank has already hiked interest rates six consecutive times, cumulatively by 250 bps, since May 2022.

While the industry voices pitched for a cut in benchmark rates in the near future, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday said that monetary conditions would remain tight for some time on fears of inflation staying above the central bank’s 4% target this year. This signals that the central bank may go another round of repo rate hikes to keep rising prices in check.

“Interest rates from most banks will continue in single digits. With top banks, they currently hover between 8.7% and 9.65%. A future rate hike, if any, may push the rates into double digits. The persisting financial instabilities in advanced economies of the world may have repercussions in India, causing the RBI to take such a step to face these headwinds,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group.

As per ANAROCK Research, housing sales in the first quarter of 2023 had scaled new heights, breaching the one lakh mark at 1.14 lakh units across the top 7 cities. Atul Banshal, Director-Finance, Omaxe Ltd, said that some relief from the central bank in the form of a modest rate cut would have bolstered demand and, subsequently, the overall economy.

“Consequently, we maintain our expectation that the RBI will opt for a policy rate reduction in the next review meeting, providing a much-needed impetus to various sectors, including real estate, and fostering economic growth.” Since May last year, the RBI has increased the rate upwards by 250 bps.

The back-to-back interest rate hike had an adverse impact on homebuyers as the home loan interest rate of 6.75% in April 2022 has now increased to around 9.25% as per the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) norms.

Realtors’ body CREDAI National President Boman Irani said, “We expect both housing supply and demand to sustain its ongoing momentum. However, given that the inflation is at an 18-month low, there is scope for the RBI to reduce repo rates in the upcoming MPC meetings, to stimulate growth across all industries.”

