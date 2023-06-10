Home Business

FAQ soon on TCS on overseas card spends

Amid the kerfuffle, it gave some respite to small taxpayers by excluding payments using their international debit or credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh per annum from the liberalised remittance scheme.

Published: 10th June 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Credit card, card payment, online payment, online shopping, digital payment, digital transactions

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The government will come up with clarifications related to the 20% tax collected at source (TCS) imposed on the use of credit cards for overseas transactions, Raman Chopra, joint secretary, department of Revenue, ministry of Finance, said on Friday.  

“Change was brought about in the February budget, TCS legislation will kick in from July 1. There has been a lot of discussion on this. Everybody is aware of the issue. We will come up with FAQs on what, how, and in which manner TCS will be collected,” Chopra said at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) event.

Centre is facing criticism for levying a 20% tax on overseas credit card payments. Amid the kerfuffle, it gave some respite to small taxpayers by excluding payments using their international debit or credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh per annum from the liberalised remittance scheme or LRS limits.

“Concerns have been raised about the applicability of TCS on small transactions under LRS limits from July 1. To avoid procedural ambiguity, it has been decided any payments by an individual using international debit or credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh per financial year will be excluded from LRS limits and hence, will not attract TCS,” the Finance Ministry had said.

“The necessary changes to the Rules (Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions Rules), 2000) will be issued separately,” it stated.  The RBI had introduced a new provision to bring overseas credit card spending under the LRS scheme, as per which individuals can do remittances of up to $2.5 lakh per annum. Following this, the finance ministry issued a notification saying such payments would attract 20% TCS that can be adjusted against advance tax payments or refunded at the time of return filing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
credit cardsTax at source
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp