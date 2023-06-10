Home Business

More trouble for Byju’s as lenders say lawsuit is ‘meritless’

Earlier, during its US entity Byju’s Alpha issue, the company had said that it entered into the Term Loan B agreement with the clear intention of utilising the raised funds to drive growth.

Published: 10th June 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | BYJU'S YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The group of ad-hoc term lenders says Byju’s lawsuit against them is simply an effort to avoid complying with its obligations, including making contractually required payments. They collectively own over 85% of Byju’s $1.1 billion term loan. Edtech firm Byju’s had filed a complaint in the New York Supreme Court to challenge the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion TLB (Term Loan B) and also sought to disqualify Redwood, an investment management firm.

The edtech firm has elected not to make any further payments on a $1.2 billion TLB, including any interest until the dispute with lenders is decided by the court. The company skipped $40 million interest on the loan. All these issues are expected to affect Byju’s future plans, as the edtech company will launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Aakash in mid-2024.

“The lender group, comprised of 21 highly respected global institutional investors, has sought to work constructively with the company over the past nine months to cure its numerous defaults and will continue to do so in good faith. However, in the event BYJU’S intentionally remains in default, the lender group reserves all rights available to it to enforce the credit agreement,” lenders said in a statement.

Byju’s had alleged that a series of predatory tactics were conducted by the lenders, led by Redwood, and that in March this year, the TLB lenders “unlawfully” accelerated the TLB on account of certain alleged non-monetary and technical defaults.

The edtech company is planning to cut 1,000 employees, according to reports, but people familiar with the development denied this.  Last year, the company announced that it will retrench 2,500 people in a phased manner. Earlier, during its US entity Byju’s Alpha issue, the company had said that it entered into the Term Loan B agreement with the clear intention of utilising the raised funds to drive growth and expansion in its global operations and is free to transfer and use the funds as necessary.

Lenders own 85% of Byju’s $1.1 bn term loan 
These lenders own 85% of Byju’s $1.1 billion term loan. Byju’s had filed a complaint in the New York Supreme Court against the acceleration of the Term Loan B and sought to disqualify Redwood, an investment management firm

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paymentslayoffedtech Byju’s lawsuit
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp