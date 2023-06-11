Finance ministry on the same page with RBI for FY24 growth forecast: CEA

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are on the same page when it comes to the growth outlook for the current fiscal at 6.5%, Chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Saturday.

Nageswaran said India’s economic growth momentum is strong enough to overcome external risk factors. “Both the Ministry of Finance and the RBI are on the same page with the growth forecast for the current fiscal which is 6.5% with risks evenly balanced. The domestic economic growth momentum is strong enough to overcome external risk factors,” Nageswaran said at an event organised by the Bharat Chambers of Commerce here.

Meanwhile, on the issue of risks posed before the country in view of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, the CEA said in the short term, it may not be a lose-lose proposition as the companies can take on more projects than before which can lead to employment generation. “However, in the long term, it may have implications for certain industries and jobs.

So it is a multi-pronged, multi-year approach, we need to do to harness its benefits and limit the negative impacts it can have. We are aware of these issues,” he added. Besides this, Raman Chopra, joint secretary, of the Revenue Department of the finance ministry, said the government is monitoring compliance issues coming in the way of ease of doing business.

He added that despite tax cuts there has been a growth in revenue collection because of voluntary compliance. “The government has been successful in revenue growth. Despite tax rates being reduced, revenue has increased which is due to voluntary compliance,” Chopra said.

