Govt revises semiconductor PLI scheme

“Applications shall be appraised and evaluated individually on an ongoing basis, " the notification from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated.

Published: 11th June 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

PLI scheme

PLI scheme. ( Photo | ASSOCHAM website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Saturday modified the semiconductor manufacturing schemes. Now, the approval for setting up compound semiconductors and display fabs assembly and test units will be issued by the Union Cabinet on June 10, 2023.

The Cabinet will be the sole authority to grant approval for applications under the PLI scheme.

Earlier, the approval for applications involving a value up to Rs 100 crore used to be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeITY) and those above Rs 100 crore were evaluated by the Union Minister for Electronics and IT.

“Applications shall be appraised and evaluated individually on an ongoing basis. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will place the applications for approval of the Union Cabinet,” the notification stated.

TAGS
Union Cabinet semiconductor manufacturing schemes PLI scheme
India Matters

