Govt revises semiconductor PLI scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday modified the semiconductor manufacturing schemes. Now, the approval for setting up compound semiconductors and display fabs assembly and test units will be issued by the Union Cabinet on June 10, 2023.

The Cabinet will be the sole authority to grant approval for applications under the PLI scheme.

Earlier, the approval for applications involving a value up to Rs 100 crore used to be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeITY) and those above Rs 100 crore were evaluated by the Union Minister for Electronics and IT.

“Applications shall be appraised and evaluated individually on an ongoing basis. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will place the applications for approval of the Union Cabinet,” the notification stated.

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday modified the semiconductor manufacturing schemes. Now, the approval for setting up compound semiconductors and display fabs assembly and test units will be issued by the Union Cabinet on June 10, 2023. The Cabinet will be the sole authority to grant approval for applications under the PLI scheme. Earlier, the approval for applications involving a value up to Rs 100 crore used to be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeITY) and those above Rs 100 crore were evaluated by the Union Minister for Electronics and IT.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Applications shall be appraised and evaluated individually on an ongoing basis. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will place the applications for approval of the Union Cabinet,” the notification stated.