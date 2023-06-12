Large & Mid cap – Scanning Content & Track Record 

Home Business

DSP Equity Opportunities Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of R7,326 crore.

By Ashok Kumar
Express News Service

In my last column, we had commenced with a discussion on the category of Large and Mid-Cap Funds and how it can be considered by investors to get a slice of both the Large as well as the Mid-Cap category of funds as per SEBI’s classification of funds.

Let us now proceed to turn the spotlight on some randomly selected funds in this space, namely DSP Equity Opportunities Fund, HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund, Nippon India Vision Fund, Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund and Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund.

DSP Equity Opportunities Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of R7,326 crore. The current asset allocation mix is nearly 55% in Large Cap, 36% in Mid Cap and 9% in Small Cap and others. Its top equity holdings are in the banks, software and pharmaceutical sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 15.17%, 24.88% and 12.03%, respectively. 

Sundaram Large and Mid Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of R5,024 crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 57% in Large Cap, 37% in Mid Cap and 6% in Small Cap and others. Its top equity holdings are in the finance, automobile and technology sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 13.57%, 25.85% and 11.47%, respectively.

HSBC Large and Mid Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of R 2,043 crore. The current asset allocation mix is nearly 53% in Large Cap, 37% in Mid Cap and 10% in Small Cap and others. Its top equity holdings are in the finance, capital goods and automobile sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year and 3-year time period are 17.99% and 23.89%, respectively. 

Nippon India Vision Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of R 3,120 crore. The current asset allocation mix is nearly 59% in Large Cap, 39% in Mid Cap and 2% in Small Cap and others. Its top equity holdings are in the finance, energy and healthcare sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 14.30%, 27.53% and 11.10%, respectively.   

Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of R 4,043 crore. The current asset allocation mix is nearly 53% in Large Cap, 38% in Mid Cap and 9% in Small Cap and others. Its top equity holdings are in the finance, services and consumer staples sectors. 

The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 21.26%, 27.12% and 14.52%, respectively.  While the past is no guarantee of future performances, there is some comfort to be derived from the past performances of these funds. Selection of funds from a category though needs to be customised and is best left to a professional who has risk profiled the investor.

Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India. 
He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com
(Views expressed here are personal)

