Where would you be when Sensex reaches 1,00,000?  

Rajas Kelkar By

Express News Service

Investing is all about relative valuations. The stock market is an aggregation of people divided into beliefs. Those who believe ‘half glass full’ and those who think ‘half glass empty’. They arrive at their beliefs by analysing data and soaking knowledge about businesses they fancy. There is no right or wrong between the two beliefs. The market needs people with diverse viewpoints. That allows you to buy when prices are low and sell when prices are high.

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been a lot of discussion about the S&P BSE Sensex, a key benchmark index, touching 1,00,000. Nobody thinks that the Sensex will not get there. They believe it will get there sooner than you think. Christopher Wood, head of research at Jefferies, a global bank, thinks it would take about five years. However, television pundits hope it could hit that mark earlier, taking into account the ‘earnings catchup’ happening in India.

Benchmark indices like the Sensex and Nifty have not moved significantly over the past 12-18 months. However, the profits of businesses that make up these indices grew sharply. At that time, the price-earnings multiple of Indian markets was in the over-valued zone. Typically, that is the estimate analysts put out based on expected profits a year ahead. It was well over 20 times those profits. However, with prices not moving anywhere and profits growing, that multiple has decreased to near long-term averages. That makes Indian equities an attractive proposition.

The macroeconomic picture also backs the valuation theory. The confidence shown in India’s growth story by multilateral institutions like the World Bank, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicates that the economy will stand out amidst a turbulent situation in the rich world. While they are talking about high inflation and a recession in the rich world, in India, the debate is about growth. Inflation, which hovered over 6% for several months, is now below that mark. However, RBI keeps an eye on the inflation outlook and keeps borrowing rates unchanged. There are no discussions on any rate cuts soon.

Inflation is the biggest enemy of your investments. However, if that is likely to stay at the same level or trend down and growth is likely to be steady in India, businesses riding on the Indian market could continue to perform. They would generate profits at a faster clip. As an investor, that is good news for you. However, you must determine whether you wish to be a trader or an investor. After a surge during and after COVID-19, the new registrations for a demat account are falling.

A country of 140 crore has 3.2 crore active demat accounts. That means barely 2.4% of the people directly buy or sell shares. Most of your money goes into buying property. Property prices in the top seven cities in India are rising as the overall inventory developers held fell, according to investment bank Jefferies. The consumption story primarily drives India’s growth. About two-thirds of the GDP is made up of consumption. However, critical macroeconomic data shows that private consumption slowed in India even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

It has marginally recovered as the rich in India are spending more money on travel and other high-end consumption. The Reserve Bank of India puts out a consumer confidence survey every quarter. That is inching up steadily. It is still below the pre-COVID-19 phase. However, that steady inching up of the index should give you hope of faster future growth.

When people across rich and poor households spend money, businesses can grow and profit from that spending. There are still some worries about jobs and inflation. However, the government’s effort to control inflation and boost growth by spending on infrastructure will likely add to the growth effort.

That means the Sensex could march forward and top that 1,00,000 mark. You must continue systematically investing in equity assets and stay invested for as long as possible.

For investors, Inflation is the biggest enemy of your investments. However, if that is likely to stay at the same level or trend down and growth is likely to be steady in India, businesses riding on the Indian market could continue to perform. They would generate profits at a faster clip.

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

Investing is all about relative valuations. The stock market is an aggregation of people divided into beliefs. Those who believe ‘half glass full’ and those who think ‘half glass empty’. They arrive at their beliefs by analysing data and soaking knowledge about businesses they fancy. There is no right or wrong between the two beliefs. The market needs people with diverse viewpoints. That allows you to buy when prices are low and sell when prices are high. Over the past couple of weeks, there has been a lot of discussion about the S&P BSE Sensex, a key benchmark index, touching 1,00,000. Nobody thinks that the Sensex will not get there. They believe it will get there sooner than you think. Christopher Wood, head of research at Jefferies, a global bank, thinks it would take about five years. However, television pundits hope it could hit that mark earlier, taking into account the ‘earnings catchup’ happening in India. Benchmark indices like the Sensex and Nifty have not moved significantly over the past 12-18 months. However, the profits of businesses that make up these indices grew sharply. At that time, the price-earnings multiple of Indian markets was in the over-valued zone. Typically, that is the estimate analysts put out based on expected profits a year ahead. It was well over 20 times those profits. However, with prices not moving anywhere and profits growing, that multiple has decreased to near long-term averages. That makes Indian equities an attractive proposition.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The macroeconomic picture also backs the valuation theory. The confidence shown in India’s growth story by multilateral institutions like the World Bank, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicates that the economy will stand out amidst a turbulent situation in the rich world. While they are talking about high inflation and a recession in the rich world, in India, the debate is about growth. Inflation, which hovered over 6% for several months, is now below that mark. However, RBI keeps an eye on the inflation outlook and keeps borrowing rates unchanged. There are no discussions on any rate cuts soon. Inflation is the biggest enemy of your investments. However, if that is likely to stay at the same level or trend down and growth is likely to be steady in India, businesses riding on the Indian market could continue to perform. They would generate profits at a faster clip. As an investor, that is good news for you. However, you must determine whether you wish to be a trader or an investor. After a surge during and after COVID-19, the new registrations for a demat account are falling. A country of 140 crore has 3.2 crore active demat accounts. That means barely 2.4% of the people directly buy or sell shares. Most of your money goes into buying property. Property prices in the top seven cities in India are rising as the overall inventory developers held fell, according to investment bank Jefferies. The consumption story primarily drives India’s growth. About two-thirds of the GDP is made up of consumption. However, critical macroeconomic data shows that private consumption slowed in India even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. It has marginally recovered as the rich in India are spending more money on travel and other high-end consumption. The Reserve Bank of India puts out a consumer confidence survey every quarter. That is inching up steadily. It is still below the pre-COVID-19 phase. However, that steady inching up of the index should give you hope of faster future growth. When people across rich and poor households spend money, businesses can grow and profit from that spending. There are still some worries about jobs and inflation. However, the government’s effort to control inflation and boost growth by spending on infrastructure will likely add to the growth effort. That means the Sensex could march forward and top that 1,00,000 mark. You must continue systematically investing in equity assets and stay invested for as long as possible. For investors, Inflation is the biggest enemy of your investments. However, if that is likely to stay at the same level or trend down and growth is likely to be steady in India, businesses riding on the Indian market could continue to perform. They would generate profits at a faster clip. Rajas Kelkar(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)