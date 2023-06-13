Coal-based plants must run at full capacity till Sept 30: Govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the power demand peaks in the country owing to heat waves, the government on Monday directed coal-based plants to run at full capacity till September 30, 2023. Earlier in February, the power ministry had invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act with effect from March 16 to June 15, and now the order was extended by three months till September 30.

“It has now been decided to extend the time period for... directive to imported coal-based generators, up to September 30,” the order issued by the Ministry of Power on Monday stated. The order has been sent to JSW Ratnagiri Ltd, Essar Power Gujarat Ltd and 13 other power plants totalling a capacity of 17 gigawatts.

Many plants in India, including those owned by Adani Power and Tata Power use imported coal, but were not operating at full capacity, adding to challenges for the country in meeting its power demand amid the ongoing heat wave.

Delayed monsoons and heat waves have led to a rise in power demand in the country. According to the Grid Controller of India, on June 11, the demand had touched 206.6 GW. The ministry estimates peak demand to touch 230 GW this year.

The country is facing severe heat in the past few weeks, with maximum temperatures hitting 42-44 degrees Celsius over parts of central, northwest, east, and north India on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department, in a statement, said heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of several states over the next five days, including the national capital of New Delhi.

