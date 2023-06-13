Gangwal family may offload 5-8% stake in IndiGo

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Gangwal family is likely to offload 5-8% stake in Interglobe Aviation, which operates the country’s largest airline IndiGo. The stake sale may take place via block deals on June 15 and could fetch the Gangwals between Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 crore, according to a source familiar with the development.

According to exchange data, Rakesh Gangwal and wife, Shobha, held 13.23% stake and 2.99% stake respectively in InterGlobe Aviation as of March 31, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust held 13.5% stake. This takes the family’s total holding to little less than 30%.

The stake sale by the Gangwals comes at a time when shares of IndiGo are in high demand on the back of many positives. IndiGo shares are up over 19% year to date but it fell more than 3% on Monday’s intraday trade after the stake sale reports.

IndiGo shares closed at Rs 2,411 apiece on Monday, 2% lower than previous session closing. Rakesh Gangwal & family, after ending a long dispute with co-founder Rahul Bhatia last year, sold 2.75% stake in the airline in September 2022 for about Rs 2,000 crore. Then Gnagwals sold 4.17% stake worth Rs 2,900 crore in February 2023. Rakesh had resigned from IndiGo board in February 2022 and announced he would cut his stake in the airline over five years.

Gangwal and Bhatia, who co-founded IndiGo in 2006, got involved in a dispute in 2019 when the former blamed Bhatia and his related entities (holding about 38% share in IndiGo) for lack of governance and a clause in the company’s article of association that prevented the co-founders from buying publicly-listed shares in InterGlobe.

After Gangwal had tendered his resignation, Bhatia took over the role of managing director. As of December 2022, promoter and promoter group entities held about 68% stake in the airline, according to regulatory filings.

