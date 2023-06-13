Home Business

India's retail inflation eases to two-year low

At 4.25% in May, stays within RBI’s target band for 3rd straight month; IIP grows 4.2% in April

Published: 13th June 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a major sentiment booster for the country’s economy, retail inflation in May moderated to a two-year low of 4.25% while industrial production surprised with a 4.2% surge in April compared with 1.7% in March, government data released on Monday showed.

Retail inflation in May hit a 25-month low while staying within the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band of 2-6% for the third consecutive month. The numbers are in line with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s prediction.

In April, retail inflation had stood at 4.7% while in May last year, it was at a higher level of 7.04%.

According to experts, the lower-than-expected inflation in May is on account of the decline in food prices, global commodity and crude oil prices, and a favourable base effect. Easier food inflation at a time when the rabi crop enters the market has helped moderate price rise, said D K Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL.

“Sequentially, food inflation was only 0.1% up on a seasonally adjusted on-month basis, compared to 0.3% in the preceding month.” 

The prices of fruits and oils fell on a month-on-month basis even as prices of eggs, meat, milk, vegetables, and pulses continued to increase, partly reflecting seasonal impact.  Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production grew 4.2% in April against 1.7% in March. According to the latest data, the manufacturing sector grew 4.9% year-on-year in April while mining expanded by 5.1%. 

