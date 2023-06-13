M3M owners get interim protection from Delhi HC in money laundering case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Gurugram-based realty firm M3M Group owners, Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, in a money laundering case related to real estate firm IREO, till July 5.

It has also asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a status report as well as other documents on their pre-arrest bail pleas by then (July 5). Dealing with the separate pleas by the father-son duo, a vacation bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said during this period in case of arrest they would be granted bail, subject to certain conditions, on a personal bond of `10 lakh each with two sureties of like amount.

The court also noted that “primary accused” and promoter of IREO Group Lalit Goel has already been granted regular bail. It was also noted in the order that three times the realtors and the M3M Group were summoned and on all the occasions the representative on their behalf appeared and cooperated in the investigation.

The ED has already seized numerous assets, including cars, cash, jewelry, etc. and also issued letters to bankers of M3M and its Group companies directing that various bank accounts of the company and its group concerns be marked as ‘debit freeze’ accounts, the order added. The ED opposed the anticipatory bail pleas of the M3M Group owners.

