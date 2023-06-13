‘Multi-pronged policy response needed to sustain growth’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M D Patra has pitched for a multi-pronged policy response to reignite and sustain productivity and growth.

Policy response has to be powered by technological capital deepening, accompanied by long-term investment in research and development to nurture an innovation ecosystem, skill development via educational attainments and training, and building physical infrastructure, he said.

Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs) need to leverage potential of the services sector to drive productivity growth, he said addressing at Sixth Asia KLEMS Conference on Sunday at Lonavala. Investing in ICT infra, reduction in trade costs and supportive business-enabling reforms could help engage private sector in partnering in this endeavour, he said.

