Home Business

‘Multi-pronged policy response needed to sustain growth’

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M D Patra has pitched for a multi-pronged policy response to reignite and sustain productivity and growth.

Published: 13th June 2023 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M D Patra has pitched for a multi-pronged policy response to reignite and sustain productivity and growth.

Policy response has to be powered by technological capital deepening, accompanied by long-term investment in research and development to nurture an innovation ecosystem, skill development via educational attainments and training, and building physical infrastructure, he said.

Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs) need to leverage potential of the services sector to drive productivity growth, he said addressing at Sixth Asia KLEMS Conference on Sunday at Lonavala. Investing in ICT infra, reduction in trade costs and supportive business-enabling reforms could help engage private sector in partnering in this endeavour, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp