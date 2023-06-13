Private life insurers outpace LIC in new premium growth in May

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The life insurance industry witnessed a mixed trend in May as private insurers recorded a 9 % growth in their new business premium income during the month while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the only public sector insurer, registered an 11% decline in May.

According to the figures released by the Life Insurance Council, the new business premium of the total new business premium of the 23 private insurers grew to Rs 9,421.5 crore in May 2023 from Rs 8,639.7 crore in the same month last year.

However, the country’s largest insurer, saw its new business premium declining to Rs 14,056 crore in May from Rs 15,840.6 crore in May 2022. The dismal show by LIC dragged the performance of the entire sector as the overall business premium income of life insurance industry declined by 4% to Rs 23,477.8 crore in May 2023.

This was the second consecutive month of decline for the life insurance industry. The first-year premium of life insurers had plunged 30% to Rs 12,565 crore in April 2023 from Rs 17,940 crore in April 2022, impacted by a change in income tax rules.

In the first two month of the current financial year, the industry has witnessed a decline of 15%.

The total new business premium income during April-May of the current fiscal has fallen to Rs 36,043 crore compared to Rs 42,419.97 crore in the same period previous year.

Despite the muted performance, the experts are optimistic about long-term growth of the insurance industry. “FY24 to date, industry growth momentum is holding up as individual APE (Annualised Premium Equivalent) growth came in at 2% year-on-year (YoY) while private insurers grew 5.1 percent (YoY),” said Madhukar Ladha, of Nuvama Institutional Equities in a research note.

“Given the demand tailwinds the industry witnessed due to the change in taxation of non-linked savings products, we remain cautious on sales going into FY24, but are incrementally enthused by the performance posted in early FY24. Private individual FY19–24 to date (four-year) APE CAGR of 16.5 percent validates the industry’s long-term growth trends,” it added.

