Accenture to invest USD 3 billion in artificial intelligence

Accenture on Tuesday announced a $3 billion investment over three years in its Data & AI practice. Many companies are now investing in artificial intelligence as it is said to boost workplaces.

By Express News Service

Accenture said this is to help clients across industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI to achieve greater growth, efficiency and resilience.

“There is unprecedented interest in all areas of AI, and the substantial investment we are making in our Data & AI practice will help our clients move from interest to action to value, and in a responsible way with clear business cases,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture.

She added, “Companies that build a strong foundation of AI by adopting and scaling it now, where the technology is mature and delivers clear value, will be better positioned to reinvent, compete and achieve new levels of performance.

Our clients have complex environments, and at a time when the technology is changing rapidly, deep understanding of ecosystem solutions allows us to help them navigate quickly and cost effectively to make smart decisions.” The Data & AI practice will double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals through a mix of hiring, acquisitions and training. 

