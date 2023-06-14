Home Business

Disinflation process to be slow, says RBI governor

He said there have been signs of some softening in inflation in recent months, with the consumer price inflation coming down from the 7.8% peak in April 2022.

Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das . (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India expects the disinflation process in the country to be slow. 
With Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.5% in the current fiscal, India will remain among the fastest-growing large economies, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday.

“As per our current assessment, the disinflation process is likely to be slow and protracted with convergence to the inflation target of 4 percent being achieved over the medium-term,” Das said in his address at the Summer Meetings organised by Central Banking in London.

He said there have been signs of some softening in inflation in recent months, with the consumer price inflation coming down from the 7.8% peak in April 2022. The RBI’s inflation projection for the current financial year 2023-24 is lower at 5.1%, but reminded that the number will still be above the 4% target. As per the official data released on Monday, the headline inflation has eased to 4.25% for May.
 

