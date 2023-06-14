Home Business

Govt to review PLI schemes in June; focus on 6 sectors

The government could include three new sectors under the PLI Scheme.

Published: 14th June 2023

Manufacturing, Industry, Production

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (File Photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Commerce ministry will review production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes by June-end and seek feedback from all the stakeholders, a top official said. While the focus will be on six sectors including specialty steel and textiles, the official said that the government could include three new sectors under the PLI Scheme.

The official, however, clarified that as of now there are no plans in the pipeline for a PLI scheme for semiconductors. He said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has a scheme for semiconductor manufacturing, but that is not the PLI scheme.

“We will discuss the schemes with the concerned ministries, departments, private companies and the project management agencies (PMAs). We will be focusing on six sectors including textiles and specialty steel, (the PLI schemes for) which have not yet taken off,” the official said. 

PLI scheme review will help the government in efficient utilisation of the entire allocation for the schemes in next two-three years, said the official. Meanwhile, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday said the proposed PLI schemes for components of new-age e-bikes, toys and footwear are in reasonably advanced stages. However, he added no particular timeline for has been decided yet. 

Total allocation of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for the PLI schemes should be able to accommodate three new sectors, said Singh, while further adding that the next two years will be crucial for the government. The government brought the PLI scheme for 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles and pharma with the total outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore. 

TAGS
PLIsemiconductor manufacturingProduction-linked incentive schemes
