Home Business

Indian firms look at USD 176 billion investments on infra development in Africa: Afcons

Afcons Managing Director S Paramasivan opined that the infrastructure gap will continue to grow as Africa's population is growing faster and urbanisation is continuing at a rapid speed.

Published: 14th June 2023 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Afcons

Image used fro representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian infrastructure firms are looking at an annual investment of USD 130-176 billion in Africa for infrastructure development, Afcons Managing Director S Paramasivan said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 18th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership, Paramasivan pointed out that there is a funding deficit to the tune of USD 60-160 billion on infrastructure development in Africa, and there is scope for further investment in multiple areas.

"Most of us failed to notice, last one decade practically Africa had consistently had an investment of an average of USD 80 billion per year, which I rate as very very significant," he noted.

He pointed out that nearly 47 per cent of investments in infrastructure happened between South and East Africa, while about 44 per cent of investments were in East and West Africa.

About eight per cent of investments were done in Central Africa, he added.

"If you look at sectoral distribution (of investments), energy comes on the top. Next comes transport and infrastructure. The third (position) is for water infrastructure and others. That is how investment patterns happened during the past decade," Paramasivan said.

Going forward, what we (Indian firms) are looking at is an annual investment requirement of anything between USD 130-176 billion, he stated.

About the huge requirement for infrastructure development in Africa, he informed that the global average is 944 km of roads per thousand square kilometres against the African existence of 204 km per thousand square kilometres.

"Due to this poor transport infrastructure, the cost of logistics goes up by 50 per cent to 175 per cent, making the products less cost competitive in the marketplace," he stated.

About railways in Africa, he said that there is only 84,000 km of railway lines for nearly 30 million square kilometres (in Africa).

The average container movement is less than 20 as compared to 30 in other parts of the world, he highlighted.

Indian EXIM bank contributed USD 11 billion during the last few years and several companies from India contributed to the growth of infrastructure in Africa.

"There are political risks in some countries (in Africa). The government and policy changes. There is an increased government debt level due to COVID restrictions. There are debt restructuring and related areas. There are institutional challenges in some countries in terms of PPP (public-private partnership) and other related projects," Paramasivan said.

About the transformation of infrastructure in Africa, he suggested that apart from conventional multi-level funding, there is a need to look at alternative business models like the receivable purchase model and barter system.

Tunji Lawson, Executive Director and CFO, LandAfrique (Nigeria) said, "Africa is the most under-served region from an infra perspective. Two-thirds of people are without access to energy. It is also the continent with infra that is least resistant to the issue of climate change".

He opined that the infrastructure gap will continue to grow as Africa's population is growing faster and urbanisation is continuing at a rapid speed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian infrastructure firms Africa infrastructure development Afcons S Paramasivan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp