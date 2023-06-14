Home Business

WPI inflation in May hits multi-year low of (-) 3.48 per cent

The deceleration in WPI comes in line with the easing of May retail inflation, which came in at a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent.

Published: 14th June 2023 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

WPI inflation

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Wholesale price-based inflation rate fell to a multi-year low of (-) 3.48 per cent in May on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items, strengthening the case for continuing with the pause in a rate hike in the coming months of the current fiscal.

This is the second straight month when WPI has been in the negative zone mainly on account of a higher base and falling prices of fuel and manufactured goods.

Food prices also eased during May.

In May, 2022 WPI inflation was at 16.63 per cent. Last month, it was (-) 0.92 per cent.

Although the RBI tracks the consumer price index (CPI), the decline in the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate will be reflected in the retail inflation with a time lag.

The deceleration in WPI comes in line with the easing of May retail inflation, which came in at a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent.

"Decline in the rate of inflation in May 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, and chemical & chemical products," the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Inflation in food articles eased to 1.51 per cent in May, against 3.54 per cent in April. Vegetables saw a decline in inflation at (-) 20.12 per cent, while the same in potato and onion was (-) 18.71 per cent and (-) 7.25 per cent respectively.

However, inflation in pulses saw a sharp uptick at 5.76 per cent, and in wheat it was 6.15 per cent. Fuel and power basket inflation eased to (-) 9.17 per cent in May, from 0.93 per cent in April.

"Indeed, India has doubled its imports of low-cost Russian oil over the past year. This has helped keep the cost of energy manageable and helped to tame its high inflation," Moody's Analytics, Chief APAC Economist, Steve Cochrane said.

In manufactured products, the inflation rate was (-) 2.97 per cent in the month under review, as against (-) 2.42 per cent in April.

Barclays, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Rahul Bajoria said wholesale prices fell further last month, as pressures eased across food, fuel and core.

Falling commodity prices are reducing input costs for producers, but delayed pass-through to retail prices means the gap between CPI and WPI inflation has widened.

"We expect retail inflation to be on a moderating trajectory in the near term, which suggests the MPC is likely to be on hold for the rest of fiscal 2023-24," Bajoria said, adding that "RBI will want to see headline (and ideally core) CPI inflation moving towards the 4 per cent target on a durable basis, before considering rate cuts."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WPI inflation May WPI Inflation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp