Bain Capital looks to offload 0.7 per cent stake in Axis Bank

The shares of Axis Bank ended 1% lower at Rs 977.7 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Published: 15th June 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank

Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  US private equity firm Bain Capital is likely to sell a 0.7% stake worth $267 million (around Rs 2,100 crore) in Axis Bank through block deals on Thursday.  

The global private equity company is offering shares in the price range of Rs 964-977.70 apiece, a discount of up to 1.4 % to the current market price.  The shares of Axis Bank ended 1% lower at Rs 977.7 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

At the end of fiscal ended March, Bain Capital, through its affiliate BC Asia Investment VII, held 1.3% stake in the private sector lender. The Boston-headquartered private equity firm had sold 1.2% stake in Axis Bank in October last year. 

In March this year, the private lender completed the takeover of Citibank India Consumer Business, which includes retail banking, loans, credit cards, and wealth management services.

