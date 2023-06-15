GST dept to risk-rate registration seekers

Dipak Mondal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tax department is working on risk rating for GST registration seekers, and proposing tightening of the scrutiny process to curb the menace of fake registration under GST.

In an internal note circulated among GST officers, it has been said the applicants will be categorised as high, medium and low risk by Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM), in coordination with GST Network, and the same would be made available to field officers. Special attention will be paid to the cases where “high” risk rating has been assigned to an application for registration.

The note said the documents uploaded by the applicants would be scrutinised by special designated officers to ensure the documents are legible, complete and relevant, and the details or information provided in the application are complete and authentic.

If needed the authenticity of the documents furnished as proof of address may be cross-verified from the publicly available sources such as websites of the concerned authorities, land registry, electricity distribution companies, municipalities, and local bodies, etc.

