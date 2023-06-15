Home Business

GST dept to risk-rate registration seekers

The tax department is working on risk rating for GST registration seekers, and proposing tightening of the scrutiny process to curb the menace of fake registration under GST.

Published: 15th June 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for Representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The tax department is working on risk rating for GST registration seekers, and proposing tightening of the scrutiny process to curb the menace of fake registration under GST.

In an internal note circulated among GST officers, it has been said the applicants will be categorised as high, medium and low risk by Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM), in coordination with GST Network, and the same would be made available to field officers. Special attention will be paid to the cases where “high” risk rating has been assigned to an application for registration.

The note said the documents uploaded by the applicants would be scrutinised by special designated officers to ensure the documents are legible, complete and relevant, and the details or information provided in the application are complete and authentic.

If needed the authenticity of the documents furnished as proof of address may be cross-verified from the publicly available sources such as websites of the concerned authorities, land registry, electricity distribution companies, municipalities, and local bodies, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp