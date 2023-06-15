Home Business

Railways ink pact with Titagarh Rail Systems-BHEL to manufacture 80 Vande Bharat trains

The estimated value of the contract is Rs 24,000 crore, with the trains to be manufactured by 2029.

Published: 15th June 2023 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat trains are being made at the manufacturing facility of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A consortium of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) and state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has inked a contract with Indian Railways for manufacturing 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

"Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd consortium inks a contract with Indian Railways for manufacturing 80 Vande Bharat sleeper train sets by 2029. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 24,000 crore," the companies said in a joint statement.

This is the first time Indian Railways has awarded a contract of this value to an Indian consortium for the design and manufacturing of complete train sets and maintenance for 35 years, it added.

The TRSL-BHEL consortium was the only AatmaNirbhar consortium that participated in the tender process.

TRSL Vice Chairman & MD Umesh Chowdhary said, "We are committed to becoming a modest contributor to the Prime Minister's AatmaNirbhar vision. Vande Bharat trains have revolutionized the way we travel, and we are proud to be a part of the government's Make in India initiative."

"The order shall be carried out over a span of six years, wherein the first prototype shall be delivered within a two-year timeframe, after which the remaining deliveries will take place," he added

The final assembly, testing and commissioning of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be done at the Indian Railway's facilities in Chennai.

There will be 16 coaches in each train, with an approximate capacity to accommodate 887 passengers in total, the statement said.

The train will be designed to achieve speeds of 160 kilometres per hour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian RailwaysBharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Vande BharatTitagarh Rail Systems Ltd
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp