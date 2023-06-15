Home Business

Shaktikanta Das conferred ‘Governor of the Year’ award 

Published: 15th June 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been conferred as the ‘Governor of the Year’ at London’s Central Banking Awards 2023. The Governor was chosen for the prestigious award earlier this year by ‘Central Banking’, a London-based organisation that covers and analyses issues around the world’s central banks and financial regulators.

Das, while receiving the award, said that central banks at the core of monetary and financial systems have been called to do “heavy lifting” well beyond their traditional mandate. The organisers said that the Reserve Bank of India Governor is being honoured because he has cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation and steered India through difficult times with a steady hand and well-crafted turn of phrase. The other top prize, ‘Central Bank of the Year’, was awarded to the National Bank of Ukraine.

“COVID had a devastating impact worldwide, and densely populated India looked particularly vulnerable. It was in managing this crisis that Das had perhaps his greatest impact, appearing as a voice of calm amid the fear, and steering the central bank deftly between intense political pressures on one side and economic disaster on the other,” Central Banking said in a statement. Speaking on monetary policy in India, Das cautioned that the cumulative impact of monetary policy actions over the last year is still unfolding and has yet to materialise fully.
 

