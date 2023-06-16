Home Business

India’s debt burden will remain stable if nominal GDP growth holds: Moody’s

The report says fast-growing GDP at 11% in nominal terms is a key driver of its projections of a downward trend in its debt burden.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid the Opposition attack on the government’s growing debt levels, a report from Moody’s Investors Service has come as a big booster for the government on the issue. Moody’s has said as long as nominal GDP growth holds, India’s debt burden will be stable or decline slightly.

The report says fast-growing GDP at 11% in nominal terms is a key driver of its projections of a downward trend in its debt burden. “Given the favourable gap it (GDP growth) creates against the average interest rate on debt, it enables the persistence of fiscal deficits with a contained debt burden. As in the past, the key determinant of fiscal strength and the credit profile will be debt affordability and in particular the proportion of revenue absorbed by interest payments,” says the report.

Moody’s feel that interest payments as a percentage of revenue at 26% currently is a large proportion, which, if not further addressed via a continued broadening of the revenue base, will remain an important constraint on the government’s ability to provide more support for growth and address developmental needs. According to Moody’s, India’s total debt (Centre and states) as a percentage of GDP will fall from 90% in 2020 to below 80% by 2025.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition GDP India’s debt burden Moody’s
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp