Market snaps three-day winning streak as Fed signals more rate hikes

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank increased its benchmark policy rate by another 25 basis points to a 22-year high on Thursday and signalled more hikes.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Domestic equity market snapped its three-day winning streak after the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled more rate hikes this year. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 310.88 points lower at 62,917.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled 67.80 points lower at 18,688.10. 

Even as the Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes in its latest policy meet, Chairman Jerome Powell's tough stance that the central bank may go for further rate increases to bring inflation down to 2% spooked investor. 

It is expected that the Fed would go for two rate hikes this year. Last week, the RBI had also said that it would take tight monetary actions to control inflation, indicating more rate hikes.  Meanwhile, the European Central Bank increased its benchmark policy rate by another 25 basis points to a 22-year high on Thursday and signalled more hikes.

“After a rate hike pause, investors were expecting a more dovish stance but the Fed’s comments on interest rates left the markets disappointed,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
Sonam Srivastava- Founder at Wright Research said that in the short term, low U.S. interest rates may drive more FIIs towards high-yielding markets like India, potentially fueling the ongoing market rally, particularly in small and mid-cap stocks.

“The pause in rate hikes could also weaken the U.S. dollar, making Indian assets more attractive. However, the Fed’s hawkish stance suggests potential future rate hikes, which could reverse FII flows if U.S. assets become more attractive. The hawkish stance could also impact investor risk appetite, potentially affecting FII flows,” said Srivastava.  On Thursday, FIIs bought (net) Indian equities worth Rs 3,085 crore, showed NSE data. 

