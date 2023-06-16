Home Business

SAT asks Sebi to file response in 48 hours in Zee case 

“We are of the opinion that passing an interim order at this stage would be virtually allowing the appeal,” said the SAT bench.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday refused to stay an interim order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which barred Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka from holding directorial positions in any listed company. 

A bench consisting of Justice Tarun Agarwala and presiding officer Meera Swarup asked the Sebi to file its response within 48 hours and posted the case for a final hearing on June 19. Punit Goenka filed an appeal against the Sebi order banning him and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra from holding any directorial or key management position. As per the plea, there was no show cause notice issued to them and the principles of natural justice were not followed before Sebi issued its order.

“We are of the opinion that passing an interim order at this stage would be virtually allowing the appeal,” said the SAT bench. The market regulatory, in its interim order on Monday, barred Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding any key managerial position in any of its listed companies or subsidiaries for abusing their positions in the company and siphoning off funds for their own benefit.

Arguing for Goenka before the SAT, senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, expressed concerns about Punit Goenka’s reputation getting tarnished. He stated that the Sebi order is a sham and he can demolish the order with strong points. He emphasised that Punit Goenka has been the MD and CEO of ZEEL since 2008 and enjoys shareholder confidence. The SAT will now hear the case on Monday and take a decision.

Sebi’s order will also affect the planned merger of Zee Entertainment with Sony Pictures Networks India. 
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear an application for the Zee-Sony merger on Friday. According to sources, ZEEL may make a plea to NCLT for deferment of hearing on the merger. As per the terms of the merger agreement, Goenka is supposed to be the managing director of the merged entity but the recent order by Sebi has barred him to hold any key post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Zee case  Punit Goenka
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp