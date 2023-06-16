Home Business

Sebi attaches bank accounts of Mehul Choksi 

The decision comes after Choksi failed to pay the fine imposed on him in October 2022 by Sebi in a case pertaining to indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Gitanjali Gems.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has ordered the attachment of bank accounts and shares and mutual fund holdings of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi to recover dues totalling Rs 5.35 crore. 

Choksi, who was the chairman and managing director as well as part of the promoter group of Gitanjali Gems, is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi. Both of whom are facing charges of defrauding state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 14,000 crore. Both Choksi and Modi fled India after the PNB scam came to light in early 2018. 

TAGS
Sebi Mehul Choksi 
