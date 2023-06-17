Common USB Type-C port soon for charging devices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is soon expected to mandate a common USB Type-C port for charging all electronic devices. In this regard, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has sent its recommendation to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

As per reports, the panel of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has given time till June 2025 for device manufacturers to add Type-C chargers to all electronic products. Following its recommendation, now Meity will prepare a framework to implement the common USB Type-C wired charging standard.

The European Union (EU) has already given device manufacturers a deadline of December 2024 for compliance. As per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the purpose of using a standard Type-C charger will help India reduce e-waste and move towards sustainable development. For consumers, it will help reduce in number of chargers per consumer as they will no longer need to buy different chargers every time they buy a new device.

A BIS statement in January 2023 said the consumer had to keep different chargers for electronic devices, which lead to extra expenditure, an increase in e-waste, and a lot of inconveniences. Countries worldwide are working to address these issues. Most Android phones come with USB Type-C ports out of the box, only Apple has to make the change.

As per the reports, Apple has agreed to comply with the EU order, and it may use these features in its upcoming iPhone series. In December 2022, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said stakeholders have broadly agreed on adopting the USB Type-C as a charging port for smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

