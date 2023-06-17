Home Business

Over 11,000 fake GST registrations detected: Finance ministry

The minister instructed the officials to further strengthen the registration process to curb entry of fake entities in the GST ecosystem.

Published: 17th June 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only. Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Finance ministry has detected more than 11,000 fake GST registrations and initiated action against them, according to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office.  She held a high-level meeting to review the ongoing drive against fake GST invoices to avoid GST payments. 

“…Sitharaman was told that 11,140 such registrations have already been detected and action has been initiated against them. The FM was apprised of the methods being adopted like identity theft of people,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office tweeted on Friday. 

In the meeting, she took note of the existing measures undertaken by the ministry like OTP-based verification of Aadhaar and pilot of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication at the time of registration in high-risk cases. 

“Revenue secretary and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Chairman apprised the FM that AI/ML tools are being extensively used to identify possible fake networks,” the tweet said. The minister instructed the officials to further strengthen the registration process to curb entry of fake entities in the GST ecosystem. She called for the nation-wide campaign to explain the objectives of the special drive to weed out fake entities. 

GST officers have already begun a two-month special drive against fake GST registration. The GST Council in its next meeting, to be held on July 11, will also take up the issue of tax evasion and discuss measures to plug the loopholes so that people don’t claim GST refund through fraudulent measures. In the meeting, the group of ministers’ report on taxing online gaming, casinos, and horse racing will also be taken up, a top government official confirmed to this newspaper. 

60,000 GST entities identified for physical verification
In the ongoing drive against the fake goods and services tax (GST) registration, 60,000 entities have been identified for physical verification, Vivek Johri, Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Friday on the sidelines of the conference on Trade Facilitation organised by confederation of Indian industries (CII).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake GST registrations Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp