Over 11,000 fake GST registrations detected: Finance ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance ministry has detected more than 11,000 fake GST registrations and initiated action against them, according to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office. She held a high-level meeting to review the ongoing drive against fake GST invoices to avoid GST payments.

“…Sitharaman was told that 11,140 such registrations have already been detected and action has been initiated against them. The FM was apprised of the methods being adopted like identity theft of people,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office tweeted on Friday.

In the meeting, she took note of the existing measures undertaken by the ministry like OTP-based verification of Aadhaar and pilot of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication at the time of registration in high-risk cases.

“Revenue secretary and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Chairman apprised the FM that AI/ML tools are being extensively used to identify possible fake networks,” the tweet said. The minister instructed the officials to further strengthen the registration process to curb entry of fake entities in the GST ecosystem. She called for the nation-wide campaign to explain the objectives of the special drive to weed out fake entities.

GST officers have already begun a two-month special drive against fake GST registration. The GST Council in its next meeting, to be held on July 11, will also take up the issue of tax evasion and discuss measures to plug the loopholes so that people don’t claim GST refund through fraudulent measures. In the meeting, the group of ministers’ report on taxing online gaming, casinos, and horse racing will also be taken up, a top government official confirmed to this newspaper.

60,000 GST entities identified for physical verification

In the ongoing drive against the fake goods and services tax (GST) registration, 60,000 entities have been identified for physical verification, Vivek Johri, Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Friday on the sidelines of the conference on Trade Facilitation organised by confederation of Indian industries (CII).

