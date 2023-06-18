Home Business

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms climbs over Rs 1.13 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India faced erosion from their market valuations last week.

Published: 18th June 2023 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,13,703.82 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in an overall bullish trend in the equity market.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 758.95 points or 1.21 per cent.

The 30-share BSE index zoomed 466.95 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 63,384.58 on Friday.

While Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Infosys, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India faced erosion from their market valuations last week.

Reliance Industries added Rs 63,259.05 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,42,415.47 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 18,737.99 crore to Rs 6,38,019.76 crore.

ITC's valuation zoomed Rs 18,331.32 crore to Rs 5,63,237.76 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 11,059.41 crore to Rs 5,36,433.55 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 2,016.08 crore to Rs 4,66,412.79 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 299.97 crore to Rs 4,89,496.34 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 12,879.86 crore to Rs 11,61,840.29 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by Rs 6,514.97 crore to Rs 5,09,863.08 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 4,722.95 crore to Rs 8,95,458.57 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 1,882.67 crore to Rs 6,53,980.16 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
market valuation Mcap Reliance Industries
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp