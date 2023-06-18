RBI terms reports of missing banknotes incorrect

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has termed the reports that appeared in a section of the media about missing banknotes as incorrect and said the reports are based on erroneous interpretations of information collected under the Right to Information Act from the printing presses.

“RBI has come across reports circulating in certain sections of the media alleging missing banknotes printed by banknote printing presses. The RBI emphasises that these reports are not correct,” the central bank said in a statement on Saturday. “These reports are based on an erroneous interpretation of information collected under the Right to Information Act, 2005 from the printing presses,” it added.

A section of media has published reports on the disappearance of banknotes printed by banknote printing presses.

Shocking ‼️



RTI reveals ₹ 88,032 Crore worth of new ₹500 notes have gone missing.



1760 million currency note of ₹500 denomination has gone missing. Currency printed but RBI denies receiving those notes.

Where did all this money go?

Stored for electioneering? pic.twitter.com/xRUNC93DXZ — YSR (@ysathishreddy) June 17, 2023

RBI has clarified that all banknotes supplied from printing presses to RBI are properly accounted for. There are robust systems in place for reconciliation of banknotes printed at the presses and supplied to RBI which include protocols to monitor production, storage and distribution of banknotes, said RBI.

The central bank urged members of the public to rely on the information published by RBI in such matters.

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has termed the reports that appeared in a section of the media about missing banknotes as incorrect and said the reports are based on erroneous interpretations of information collected under the Right to Information Act from the printing presses. “RBI has come across reports circulating in certain sections of the media alleging missing banknotes printed by banknote printing presses. The RBI emphasises that these reports are not correct,” the central bank said in a statement on Saturday. “These reports are based on an erroneous interpretation of information collected under the Right to Information Act, 2005 from the printing presses,” it added. A section of media has published reports on the disappearance of banknotes printed by banknote printing presses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shocking ‼️ RTI reveals ₹ 88,032 Crore worth of new ₹500 notes have gone missing. 1760 million currency note of ₹500 denomination has gone missing. Currency printed but RBI denies receiving those notes. Where did all this money go? Stored for electioneering? pic.twitter.com/xRUNC93DXZ — YSR (@ysathishreddy) June 17, 2023 RBI has clarified that all banknotes supplied from printing presses to RBI are properly accounted for. There are robust systems in place for reconciliation of banknotes printed at the presses and supplied to RBI which include protocols to monitor production, storage and distribution of banknotes, said RBI. The central bank urged members of the public to rely on the information published by RBI in such matters.