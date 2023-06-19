Home Business

IndiGo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320s, largest ever civil aviation order in history

With an order book now at over 1,300 aircraft, the contract also makes IndiGo Airbus' largest customer for the A320 family, as it races to expand with demand in the world's most populous country.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo Airlines. (Representational Image | PTI)

By AFP

LE BOURGET: Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said Monday it had ordered a record 500 A320 airliners from European manufacturer Airbus at the Paris Air Show.

With a list price of $55 billion -- although the closely-held actual sale prices are usually lower -- the deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a "historic" step for both companies, IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers said.

The planes are slated for delivery between 2030 and 2035.

Airbus boss Guillaume Faury said Monday's signing was "an enormous milestone, to our knowledge and recollection no-one has ever ordered" so many planes at a stroke.

With an order book now at over 1,300 aircraft, the contract also makes IndiGo Airbus' largest customer for the A320 family, as it races to expand with demand in the world's most populous country.

The no-frills carrier is one of the largest for internal flights in India, which was the world's fastest-growing air passenger market before the coronavirus pandemic.

Rival Air India had been the previous record-holder for the largest single order, at 470 aircraft in February 2022 -- although that was split between Airbus and American competitor Boeing.

