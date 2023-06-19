Home Business

Net direct tax collection up 11 per cent so far in FY24; refunds up 30 per cent

The Gross collection of R 4,19,338 crore includes corporation tax at R1,87,311 crore and personal income tax including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at R2,31,391 crore.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Net direct tax collections in the current financial year till 17 June 2023 showed an increase of 11.2 per cent to R3,79,760 crore compared to R3,41,568 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year (2022-23)

The net direct tax collection of R3,79,760 crore includes corporation tax at R1,56,949 crore (net of refund) and personal income tax (PIT) including securities transaction tax (STT) at R 2,22,196 crore (net of refund).

The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for 2023-24 stands at R 4,19,338 crore compared to R. 3,71,982 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, registering a growth of 12.73 per cent over collections of 2022-23.

The Gross collection of R 4,19,338 crore includes corporation tax at R1,87,311 crore and personal income tax including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at R2,31,391 crore. Advance tax collections till 17 June 2023 stood at R1,16,776 crore, which is 13.7 per cent higher than R1,02,707 crore collected during the same period the previous year.

Of the R1.16 lakh crore advance tax collection, corporate taxes accounted for R92,784 crore and personal income tax (PIT) accounted for R23,991 crore. Meanwhile, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) accounted for R2,71,849 crore, self-assessment tax accounted for R18,128 crore, and regular assessment tax accounted for R9,977 crore.

Refunds amounting to R 39,578 crore have also been issued so far in 2023-24 against refunds of R30,414 crore issued during the corresponding period in the preceding Financial Year 2022-23, showing a growth of 30.13 per cent.

It is to be noted that the government has budgeted for R33.6 lakh crore as tax collection in FY24, out of which direct taxes are likely to account for R18.2 lakh crore.  In 2022-23, direct taxes accounted for R16.25 lakh crore out of the total R30.5 lakh crore tax collection.

Advance tax and STT collections

The Gross collection of R4,19,338 crore includes corporation tax at R1,87,311 crore and the personal income tax including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at R2,31,391 crore. Advance tax collections till 17 June 2023 stood at R1,16,776 crore, which is 13.7 per cent higher than R1,02,707 crore collected during the same period the previous year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tax Direct Tax
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp