‘Not correct’ says RBI on reports of missing notes

RBI has clarified that all banknotes supplied from printing presses to RBI are properly accounted for. 

Published: 19th June 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has termed the reports that appeared in a section of the media about missing banknotes as incorrect and said the reports are based on erroneous interpretation of information collected under the Right to Information Act from the printing presses.

“RBI has come across reports circulating in certain sections of the media alleging missing of banknotes printed by banknote printing presses. The RBI emphasises that these reports are not correct,” the central bank said in a statement.

“These reports are based on erroneous interpretation of information collected under the Right to Information Act, 2005 from the printing presses,” it added.

RBI has clarified that all banknotes supplied from printing presses to RBI are properly accounted for. 

