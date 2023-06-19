Home Business

Why do you need a financial planner?  

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

Financial planning is not a perfect science. In fact, the jury is out on whether it is a science or an art. Also, most people say “my parents never did it, so I do not need it”.

For most people who are not obsessed with large cap, small cap, midcap, goal setting, asset allocation and such things…it is as painful an experience as visiting the dentist. Some people may prefer a visit to the oncologist!

What happens when a customer/client/potential client comes to meet a Financial Planner, the planner talks to the client somewhat like this:

Planner: Where do you work and how much do you earn?

C: About 50L is the gross salary between my wife and me, and our take home is Rs 2L and Rs 1L, respectively.

Now the planner who has a lower income thinks that the client should spend Rs 1L pm and save Rs 2L pm…and that 1L should include the EMI.

The client thinks he should spend Rs 2L pm including EMI, the Rs 1L should be used for vacations, and anyway, Provident Fund is for retirement!!

The other problem with Financial Planners is they make life sound like there is nothing to do except make plans, do Systematic Investment Plans, write a will…and then review it once a month at least. Switch once in a year…..phew exhausting is it not?

In the end it is like going to a dentist who says –

a) you have not been brushing regularly,

b) when did you last floss your teeth

c) even scaling you have delayed it by a month or two

d) 2 more of your teeth need to be removed, and we need to put an implant.

Sorry, that will cost Rs 94,000.

How many of us will like that experience (not me, my dentist is a good singer and she even sings for me when she is removing my tooth!!). Financial planning is of course worse. It has math. And the planner asks “do you know how much investing Rs 40 a day will become if you invest for 30 years..no no make it 35..” and just when the client is recovering…he says 4,54,65,425! Wow. The client is feeling worse. OMG, I wasted 18 years of my life not knowing this.

He is then shown how he needs Rs 3 crore for his daughter’s education in India, Rs 8 crore for her to study abroad, Rs 6 crore for her marriage and Rs 28 crore for his retirement. Assuming that he has only one kid.

Oh, another is on its way? Just double all the numbers!

Financial planning is good for you. However, the process through which a planner can put you through is not so great!

What happens when you do not go to a financial planner? Well, you need to do it yourself of course. You need to have the discipline to learn about investing, keeping records, do the asset allocation, know when to remove from equities, and when to invest in equities, etc. etc. That is not really easy.

Take your option – which way do you want to go? 

PV Subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best-seller ‘Retire  Rich - Invest C40 a day’

