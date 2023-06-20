Home Business

Matter Motor Works partners with Bharti Airtel for IoT solution

Airtel e-sims with Internet of Things (IoT) features will be added to over three lakh bikes produced by Matter Motor Works over the next three years.

Published: 20th June 2023 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Electric mobility startup Matter Motor Works on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel to deploy the latter's IoT solution in its electric motorbike Aera.

Airtel will enable advanced automotive grade 'E-Sims' on all Matter Aera bikes, and its IoT platform 'Airtel IoT Hub' will help with the real-time tracking of the bikes, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while also offering a smart and connected experience, Matter Motor Works said in a statement.

In the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel e-sims with advanced IoT features and the company plans to produce over 3 lakh such bikes over the next three years, it added.

Matter Founder and CEO Mohal Lalbhai said the Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences.

Airtel CEO, Emerging Business, Harish Laddha said the company continues to strongly drive the IoT agenda and is currently working with a whole host of companies in the industry, including electric vehicles, automotive, utilities, logistics and fin-tech.

"We look forward to this partnership (with Matter), to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti AirtelAirtelMatter Motor Works
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp