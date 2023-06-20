Matter Motor Works partners with Bharti Airtel for IoT solution

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Electric mobility startup Matter Motor Works on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel to deploy the latter's IoT solution in its electric motorbike Aera.

Airtel will enable advanced automotive grade 'E-Sims' on all Matter Aera bikes, and its IoT platform 'Airtel IoT Hub' will help with the real-time tracking of the bikes, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while also offering a smart and connected experience, Matter Motor Works said in a statement.

#Airtel partners with @matter_india for India’s first geared AERA motorbikes. As India strives to achieve a US$ 5 trillion GDP, we will play a pivotal role in supporting clean mobility with best in class IOT stack that’s made in India, made for the world.https://t.co/jvWrRrcoXX June 20, 2023

In the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel e-sims with advanced IoT features and the company plans to produce over 3 lakh such bikes over the next three years, it added.

Matter Founder and CEO Mohal Lalbhai said the Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences.

Airtel CEO, Emerging Business, Harish Laddha said the company continues to strongly drive the IoT agenda and is currently working with a whole host of companies in the industry, including electric vehicles, automotive, utilities, logistics and fin-tech.

"We look forward to this partnership (with Matter), to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology," he added.

NEW DELHI: Electric mobility startup Matter Motor Works on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel to deploy the latter's IoT solution in its electric motorbike Aera. Airtel will enable advanced automotive grade 'E-Sims' on all Matter Aera bikes, and its IoT platform 'Airtel IoT Hub' will help with the real-time tracking of the bikes, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while also offering a smart and connected experience, Matter Motor Works said in a statement. #Airtel partners with @matter_india for India’s first geared AERA motorbikes. As India strives to achieve a US$ 5 trillion GDP, we will play a pivotal role in supporting clean mobility with best in class IOT stack that’s made in India, made for the world.https://t.co/jvWrRrcoXX googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) June 20, 2023 In the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel e-sims with advanced IoT features and the company plans to produce over 3 lakh such bikes over the next three years, it added. Matter Founder and CEO Mohal Lalbhai said the Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences. Airtel CEO, Emerging Business, Harish Laddha said the company continues to strongly drive the IoT agenda and is currently working with a whole host of companies in the industry, including electric vehicles, automotive, utilities, logistics and fin-tech. "We look forward to this partnership (with Matter), to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology," he added.