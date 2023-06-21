Home Business

PM Modi’s US visit: Tariff disputes, technology ties high on agenda

Both countries launched an initiative on critical and emerging technology (iCET), in January for cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, space exploration etc.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his three-day visit to the US will discuss the key issues being faced by India in building upon strategic technology partnership with the former, people in the know told this newspaper.

“India may ask the US President Joe Biden to remove regulatory barriers and seek tax incentives to expand the strategic technology ties with the US,” a government source told TNIE.  Both countries launched an initiative on critical and emerging technology (iCET), in January for cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, space exploration, semiconductors, and defense technology. 

“Also, the US has put sanctions on Russia and Iran, so it has become difficult for India to trade with these countries. The trade routes have also been disturbed due to the war in Ukraine,” the source said. He further added that India may discuss a mechanism to trade with both these countries. In addition, certain chemicals also can’t be exported to these countries because of their ‘dual’ use (for making chemical weapons). This will also be a talking point with the US President, as per the source.

Meanwhile, PM Modi may put forth the option of out-of-court settlement of disputes at the World Trade organization (WTO) through voluntary withdrawal of cases by both sides before the US President. These disputes involve high tariffs on Indian steel, aluminum exports etc. As per sources, discussions may include India joining the negotiations under Pillar I (which is related to trade) of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).  

PM to gift Biden  7 carat lab-grown diamond
If sources are to be believed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift the US President a 7-carat lab-grown diamond worth `30 lakh. India is looking for a diamond market in the US after the G7 countries expressed their intent to restrict trade with Russia in its rough diamonds and metals. 

