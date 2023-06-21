Home Business

US announces USD 1.3 bn in fresh economic aid to Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is, 'here to help Ukraine rebuild; rebuild lives, rebuild its country, rebuild its future.'

Published: 21st June 2023 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) with the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in London at the Ukraine Recovery Conference. (Photo | Secretary Antony Blinken Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced USD 1.3 billion in fresh US economic assistance for Ukraine, and vowed that Russia would eventually pay financially for its invasion.

"As Russia continues to destroy, we are here to help Ukraine rebuild; rebuild lives, rebuild its country, rebuild its future," Blinken told a reconstruction conference in London.

"Let's be clear, Russia is causing Ukraine's destruction, and Russia will eventually bear the cost of Ukraine's reconstruction," he said to applause, echoing remarks by leaders from Britain and the European Union.

The new funding which comes from money already approved by the US Congress is in addition to USD 63 billion provided by the United States to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Some USD 40 billion of the assistance has come in weapons and other security support.

Blinken said that, of the new aid, some USD 657 million will go to upgrading Ukraine's rail lines, ports, border crossings and other infrastructure to help the country expand trade with Europe.

Another USD 520 million of the aid will help Ukraine overhaul its energy grid, much of which has been destroyed by Russian attacks, including through market reforms, Blinken said.

Among the rest of the aid, USD 100 million will support upgrades to Ukraine's customs services, including by transitioning to digital technology to improve transparency in trade.

Blinken made clear that Washington would keep an eye on corruption which could sap congressional support for helping Ukraine and called on Ukraine's parliament to approve a law against monopolies.

Blinken said the United States would expand assistance to bolster anti-corruption bodies and civil society as well as free media.

Such institutions are "crucial to ensuring the unprecedented resources that all of us are providing are managed responsibly".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United StatesUkrainebusiness
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp