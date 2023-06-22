Home Business

Mkt hits record high on domestic cues

Supported by favourable domestic cues, Sensex shrugs off valuation concerns and gains

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Domestic equity market surged to a fresh high on Wednesday with the BSE benchmark Sensex hitting a new all-time high. (File photo | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market surged to a fresh high on Wednesday with the BSE benchmark Sensex hitting a new all-time high, and the two indices (Sensex and Nifty) settling at their highest levels. 
Supported by favourable domestic cues, the Indian market has sidelined valuation concerns and continues to gain despite weak global cues ahead of the crucial US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.

Powell on Wednesday said that their fight to lower inflation back to its 2% target has a long way to go, a clear indication of more rate hikes to come. In April, consumer inflation in the US came at 4.4%. 
“It is purely the positive domestic fundamentals that are reflecting in the markets, which drove the Sensex to a new lifetime high and pushed Nifty closer towards breaching its previous high.

While global macro headwinds still persist, both domestic and foreign investors will continue to bet big on local shares amid improving growth parameters,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Another trigger for the domestic market is foreign fund inflows. Foreign inflows on June 21 jumped to 13,795.52 crore and net inflow of Rs 4,013.10 crore. Both the benchmark indices have jumped 22.5% in the past year. Nifty Midcap 100 index has surged around 40%, while Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 35% in the last year.

BSE Sensex touched an all-time high of 63,588 points during the early trading session, surpassing the previous high of 62,583 (touched on December 1, 2022), before closing the Wednesday session 195.45 points higher at 63,523.15, while NSE’s Nifty50 rose 40.15 points to end the day at 18,856.85. The two headline indices settled at their record highs.

As the domestic market is commanding an expensive valuation compared to the peer markets, experts have advised traders to be vigilant and even said that it is the right time for them to book some profits.
“The pace of the rally has slowed down over the last few weeks however the underlying momentum is still strong. We believe that traders can lighten up their long-leveraged positions and book some profits in the immediate term. But medium to long-term investors must continue to hold on to their positions and use dips to buy more,” said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEXBSEequity
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp