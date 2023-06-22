Mkt hits record high on domestic cues

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market surged to a fresh high on Wednesday with the BSE benchmark Sensex hitting a new all-time high, and the two indices (Sensex and Nifty) settling at their highest levels.

Supported by favourable domestic cues, the Indian market has sidelined valuation concerns and continues to gain despite weak global cues ahead of the crucial US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.

Powell on Wednesday said that their fight to lower inflation back to its 2% target has a long way to go, a clear indication of more rate hikes to come. In April, consumer inflation in the US came at 4.4%.

“It is purely the positive domestic fundamentals that are reflecting in the markets, which drove the Sensex to a new lifetime high and pushed Nifty closer towards breaching its previous high.

While global macro headwinds still persist, both domestic and foreign investors will continue to bet big on local shares amid improving growth parameters,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Another trigger for the domestic market is foreign fund inflows. Foreign inflows on June 21 jumped to 13,795.52 crore and net inflow of Rs 4,013.10 crore. Both the benchmark indices have jumped 22.5% in the past year. Nifty Midcap 100 index has surged around 40%, while Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 35% in the last year.

BSE Sensex touched an all-time high of 63,588 points during the early trading session, surpassing the previous high of 62,583 (touched on December 1, 2022), before closing the Wednesday session 195.45 points higher at 63,523.15, while NSE’s Nifty50 rose 40.15 points to end the day at 18,856.85. The two headline indices settled at their record highs.

As the domestic market is commanding an expensive valuation compared to the peer markets, experts have advised traders to be vigilant and even said that it is the right time for them to book some profits.

“The pace of the rally has slowed down over the last few weeks however the underlying momentum is still strong. We believe that traders can lighten up their long-leveraged positions and book some profits in the immediate term. But medium to long-term investors must continue to hold on to their positions and use dips to buy more,” said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities.

