Ola starts construction of cell factory in TN

Upon commencement of operations, this would be India’s biggest cell factory, and at full capacity, will be one of the world’s largest cell manufacturing facilities, it claimed.

The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ola Electric on Wednesday started construction of its 100 GWh-capacity cell factory at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. 

As per the company statement, the gigafactory will be spread across 115 acres and will begin operations by early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh and will be expanded in phases to 100 GWh at full capacity.

Upon commencement of operations, this would be India’s biggest cell factory, and at full capacity, will be one of the world’s largest cell manufacturing facilities, it claimed. Ola aims to localise critical elements of the EV value chain with this.

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola, said, “We installed the first pillar of our gigafactory today. Our gigafactory will be a major milestone in India’s electrification journey, bringing us closer to making India a global EV hub.”

