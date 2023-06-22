Home Business

TCS inks $1.1 bn deal with UK pension scheme Nest

As part of the partnership, TCS will help Nest transform its administration services using a future-ready, digitally enabled, omnichannel platform powered by TCS BaNCS.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

TCS logo

TCS logo. (Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and UK’s largest workplace pension scheme Nest have announced the expansion of their partnership to focus on digitally transforming the scheme administration services. 

TCS has signed a contract worth 840 million pounds ($1.1 bn) for an initial tenure of 10 years. As part of the partnership, TCS will help Nest transform its administration services using a future-ready, digitally enabled, omnichannel platform powered by TCS BaNCS.

“Looking forward to continuing our journey with TCS and exploring opportunities ahead of us. We have a strong foundation after many years of working together and they’ve proven their ability to deliver successfully for a scheme the size and complexity of Nest,” said Gavin Perera-Betts, chief customer officer, Nest.

“The partnership between Nest and TCS resulted in the successful pension plan for the UK workforce, which is now a global benchmark on how an innovative, user-friendly, auto-enrolment pension scheme should be run,” said Vivekanand Ramgopal, President, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS. Nest and TCS have worked closely since 2011 when the digital, auto-enrolment pension scheme was first launched. TCS said its BFSI Platforms is an end-to-end digital ecosystem that powers journeys of life, pensions/annuities, property/casualty, and health insurance providers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services Nest contract deal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp