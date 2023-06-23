Home Business

Inflation slowing down personal consumption, affecting pvt investment: RBI paper 

The article further said global economic activity has sustained its growth momentum in the second quarter of 2023, albeit with two diverging roads.

Published: 23rd June 2023 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure, which in turn is moderating corporate sales and holding back private investment in capacity creation, said a Reserve Bank paper on Friday.

The paper, authored by a team led by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra, underlined the need for lowering inflation to revive consumer spending and boost corporate revenues and profitability.

The retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI), which remained above 5 per cent during 2022-23, is now on the decline and fell to a two-year low of 4.25 per cent in May, following RBI's monetary policy actions and government measures.

"Recent national accounts data and corporate results when read in conjunction clearly show that inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure.

This, in turn, is moderating corporate sales and holding back private investment in capacity creation," said the article published in the RBI's latest bulletin.

The Reserve Bank, however, said the views expressed in the bulletin articles are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

The article on the 'State of the Economy' stressed that bringing down inflation and stabilising inflation expectations will revive consumer spending, and boost corporate revenues and profitability, which is the best incentive for private capex.

The article further said global economic activity has sustained its growth momentum in the second quarter of 2023, albeit with two diverging roads.

"While economies like India are rebounding, some others are slowing or contracting," it said.

India's real GDP growth in Q4 2022-23 at 6.1 per cent was the highest among major economies of the world, and CPI inflation came down to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May 2023.

Kharif sowing, it said, has begun on the back of a record rabi harvest, and the manufacturing sector has posted a pick-up in net profits.

Credit growth is rebasing to more durable sources of funding, and the Indian rupee is turning out to be the most stable currency among emerging market peers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp