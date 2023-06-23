RBI’s job of controlling inflation half done: Governor Shaktikanta Das

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Prices have started showing a downward trend but the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) job of controlling inflation is only half done, said the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das in the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held from June 6 to 8.

The minutes, released on Thursday, showed MPC members appeared increasingly divergent in their views on the future course of rate hikes, with some external members arguing that further tightening could hamper the economic recovery. The MPC headed by the governor decided unanimously to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. “Our job is only half done, having brought inflation within the target band. Our fight against inflation is not yet over,” said the governor.

“We need to undertake a forward-looking assessment of evolving inflation-growth outlook and stand ready to act, if the situation so warrants. Beyond this and given prevailing uncertainties, it is difficult to give any definitive forward guidance about our future course of action in a rate tightening cycle.”

The governor expects the disinflation towards the target rate of 4 percent is likely to be gradual and protracted. RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said that the decision to hold at the current should not be seen as interest rates have peaked.

“My vote for maintaining the status quo on the policy rate should be seen as taking middle stump guard to prepare for a bouncier pitch. Holding the rate unchanged should not be interpreted as the interest rate cycle has peaked, but as a period of careful evaluation of a decision on the extent of additional policy tightening, if needed,” said Patra.

He expects upward pressure on prices from second quarter onwards.“Beyond the first quarter, however, pressure points emanating from specific supply-demand mismatches could impart upward pressure to the momentum of prices and offset favourable base effects, especially in the second half of 2023-24,” he added. “Hence, monetary policy needs to remain in ‘brace’ mode, ensuring that the effects of these shocks dissipate without leaving scars on the economy,” he added.

In its last policy review, the RBI signalled monetary conditions would remain tight for some time as it looks to further curb inflationary pressures. “Monetary policy is now dangerously close to levels at which it can inflict significant damage to the economy,” external member Jayant Varma said.

Inflation estimates

5.1% RBI’s inflation projection for 2023-24

6.5% RBI’s projection for real GDP growth for 2023-24

2%-6% RBI’s comfort zone for inflation

6.7% Inflation during the previous fiscal



MUMBAI: Prices have started showing a downward trend but the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) job of controlling inflation is only half done, said the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das in the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held from June 6 to 8. The minutes, released on Thursday, showed MPC members appeared increasingly divergent in their views on the future course of rate hikes, with some external members arguing that further tightening could hamper the economic recovery. The MPC headed by the governor decided unanimously to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. “Our job is only half done, having brought inflation within the target band. Our fight against inflation is not yet over,” said the governor. “We need to undertake a forward-looking assessment of evolving inflation-growth outlook and stand ready to act, if the situation so warrants. Beyond this and given prevailing uncertainties, it is difficult to give any definitive forward guidance about our future course of action in a rate tightening cycle.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The governor expects the disinflation towards the target rate of 4 percent is likely to be gradual and protracted. RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said that the decision to hold at the current should not be seen as interest rates have peaked. “My vote for maintaining the status quo on the policy rate should be seen as taking middle stump guard to prepare for a bouncier pitch. Holding the rate unchanged should not be interpreted as the interest rate cycle has peaked, but as a period of careful evaluation of a decision on the extent of additional policy tightening, if needed,” said Patra. He expects upward pressure on prices from second quarter onwards.“Beyond the first quarter, however, pressure points emanating from specific supply-demand mismatches could impart upward pressure to the momentum of prices and offset favourable base effects, especially in the second half of 2023-24,” he added. “Hence, monetary policy needs to remain in ‘brace’ mode, ensuring that the effects of these shocks dissipate without leaving scars on the economy,” he added. In its last policy review, the RBI signalled monetary conditions would remain tight for some time as it looks to further curb inflationary pressures. “Monetary policy is now dangerously close to levels at which it can inflict significant damage to the economy,” external member Jayant Varma said. Inflation estimates 5.1% RBI’s inflation projection for 2023-24 6.5% RBI’s projection for real GDP growth for 2023-24 2%-6% RBI’s comfort zone for inflation 6.7% Inflation during the previous fiscal