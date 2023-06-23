Home Business

Sebi comes out with standard methodology for valuation of AIFs

Under the standardised approach to valuation, Sebi said that portfolio valuation of securities would be carried out as per guidelines endorsed by the AIF industry association.

Published: 23rd June 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Sebi on Thursday came out with a standard approach for valuing the investment portfolio of Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) along with modalities for launching liquidation schemes, a move that will benefit investors.  In addition, all schemes of AIFs will have to be issued in dematerialised (demat) form, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in three separate circulars.

Existing AIFs with a corpus of more than Rs 500 crore and any new AIFs are required to dematerialise their units by October 31, 2023, and after this, issuance of units will be done in demat form. Other AIFs with a corpus of less than or equal to Rs500 crore are required to dematerialise their units by April 30 next year.

“Sebi has proposed the unliquidated investment in the original scheme be either transferred to a new scheme called a liquidation scheme or be the assets of the scheme be distributed in-specie to the unit holders,” said Yashesh Ashar, Partner, Illume Advisory. “This will help in two ways – winding up the AIF scheme within the tenure provided by the AIF Regulations as well as giving the investors a right to choose the way forward,” he added.

Under the standardised approach to valuation, Sebi said that portfolio valuation of securities would be carried out as per guidelines endorsed by the AIF industry association. Presently, AIF Regulations focus on disclosures to investors and do not prescribe any guidelines on the methodology to be adopted.

Sebi said the manager will have to disclose in a private placement memorandum (PPM), the details of the valuation methodology and approach adopted under the stipulated guidelines for each asset class of the scheme of the AIF.

