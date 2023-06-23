Home Business

Sensex, Nifty extend losses into 2nd day on rate hike fears

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 259.52 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 62,979.37.

Published: 23rd June 2023 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE, Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday as a bearish trend in global equities and concerns over rate hikes by central banks unnerved investors.

Besides, selling pressure in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and L&T also dragged the benchmark indices lower, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 259.52 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 62,979.37. During the day, it tumbled 364.77 points or 0.57 per cent to 62,874.12. The NSE Nifty declined 105.75 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 18,665.50.

"Global central banks are currently focused on addressing inflation and have reiterated their commitment to reaching their target levels, as evidenced by the hawkish commentary from (US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome) Powell and the unexpected rate hike by the Bank of England," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Tata Motors was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, skidding 1.

77 per cent, followed by SBI, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Maruti.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, NTPC, HCL Technologies, HDFC and Sun Pharma were the gainers.

"The downward revision of earnings guidance by a major US tech company Accenture has raised concerns about potential earnings downgrades in the Indian IT sector, resulting in pressure on IT stocks."

"However, the domestic market is not expected to experience a significant correction due to favourable domestic economic indicators and correction in international commodities prices to sustain earnings growth on a QoQ basis," Nair added.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. Equity benchmark indices in Europe were also trading in the red. The US markets ended on a mixed note in the overnight trade on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.11 per cent to USD 73.32 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 693.28 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark fell by 284.26 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 63,238.89 on Thursday. The Nifty went lower by 85.60 points or 0.45 per cent to end at 18,771.25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE NSE
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp