Home Business

Google investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund: Pichai tells PM Modi

Pichai met Prime Minister Modi here on Friday and also announced the opening of Google's global fintech operation centre in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Published: 24th June 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Google India

Google India (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Internet giant Google is investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund, its CEO Sundar Pichai has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a step that will recognise India's leadership on fintech and will support small and large businesses in India, the US and around the world.

Pichai met Prime Minister Modi here on Friday and also announced the opening of Google's global fintech operation centre in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

"It was an honour to meet Prime Minister Modi during the historic visit to the US. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund," Pichai said.

"We are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. PM's vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do," he added.

"Google today announced that it will open a Google Fintech Global Operations Center in GIFT City, Gujarat, with teams working on specialised operations supporting GPay and other product operations at Google," a Google spokesperson told PTI.

"This recognises India's leadership on fintech and will support small and large businesses in India, the US and around the world," the spokesperson said after the meeting between Pichai and the Prime Minister.

Google has been operating in India since 2004, with offices in five key cities across the country with thousands of talented employees.

We currently have offices in Bangalore (Bengaluru), Hyderabad, Gurgaon - Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune, the spokesperson said.

In 2020, deepening its commitment to India and a reflection of its confidence in India's growing role in the global technology arena, Google announced the Google for India Digitisation fund, a commitment to invest USD 10 billion (approximately Rs 75,000 crores) focussing on four areas.

First, enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language. Second, building new services that are relevant to India's unique needs. Third, empowering businesses as they embark on digital transformation.

Fourth, leveraging technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for social good.

Towards the end of last year, Google also announced support for Early Stage Startups with a particular focus on women-led startups under the India Digitisation fund.

Using AI to further India's digital transformation journey, Google AI Research Center in Bengaluru is building models to support over 100 Indian languages, and working with the Indian Institute of Science to support open sourcing of speech data through India's Bhashini project.

It has also partnered with IIT Madras to establish a multidisciplinary Center for Responsible AI.

With a focus to support businesses and governments to run on Cloud, Google Cloud has been playing a pivotal role in bringing innovative cloud technologies to India and being a part of India's digital transformation journey.

India's biggest enterprises and unicorns like Jio, Adani, Mahindra Group, Sharechat, HDFC Bank, Glance Roposo and hundreds of others are today benefiting from Google Cloud and AI offerings.

To support this growing demand, Google Cloud now has 2 cloud regions in Delhi NCR and Mumbai respectively, a media release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
google Sundar Pichai Narendra Modi Gift
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp