Govt launches country's first Omicron specific mRNA booster vaccine; needle-free injection

Union Minister Jitendra Singh added the unique feature of the vaccine is it can be administered without a needle injection.

Published: 24th June 2023 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched an Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine for Covid.

GEMCOVAC-OM is India's first mRNA vaccine developed using the indigenous platform technology by Gennova, with funding support from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a statement said.

A few days ago, this vaccine got the nod from the office of the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

GEMCOVAC-OM is the fifth vaccine developed with support from Mission COVID Suraksha implemented by DBT and BIRAC under the Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package of the government for accelerated development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Singh said this 'future-ready' technology platform can be used to make other vaccines in a relatively shorter time.

GEMCOVAC-OM is a thermostable vaccine and does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines.

"This innovation makes it easy for last-mile deployment in our country. The existing supply chain infrastructure is sufficient to deploy this vaccine," said Singh, adding, "Its unique feature is that this vaccine can be administered without a needle injection."

The vaccine is delivered intra-dermally using a needle-free injection device system and in study participants, it generated significantly higher immune responses, the statement said.

The clinical outcome demonstrates the need for variant-specific vaccines for desired immune response, it said.

