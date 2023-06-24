Infosys says it is cooperating with Aus parliament inquiry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys said it is no longer associated with the Australian consulting firm Synergy360. According to news reports, Infosys executive VP Andrew Groth said in a parliamentary committee hearing that his firm no longer engaged Synergy 360, had not been aware of anything untoward and that Synergy claimed they didn’t have to register as a lobbyist organisation.

Australian media houses had reported that the tech company had paid $16 million to Synergy360. It was alleged that MP Stuart Robert helped the consulting firm and its clients including Infosys to win government contracts.

The Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit (JCPAA) is investigating these possible “tainted contracts”, reported an international news publication. Infosys in a statement said that it is committed to the highest level of compliance, integrity and ethical business practices across markets in which it operates.

