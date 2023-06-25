Home Business

Amazon, Google pledge more investments

NEW DELHI:  Top leadership of two US tech giants –  Amazon and Google – reiterated their long-term commitment to India in their respective meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amazon has committed to investing an additional $15 billion in India over the next seven years, taking the company’s total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told the Indian Prime Minister during his meeting in Washington DC on Friday (local time).

Google, on the other hand, announced the opening of Google’s global fintech operation center in GIFT City, Gujarat. The announcement was made by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

“We are excited today that we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India’s fintech leadership, thanks to UPI and Aadhaar. And we are going to build on that foundation, and take it globally,” said Sunder Pichai.

Pichai added that Google is investing $10 billion in India’s digitisation fund.  He emphasised that the investment in India will focus on artificial intelligence including the development of technologies that support Indian languages. The company is also planning to introduce Bard, Google’s AI-powered voice assistant to more Indian languages in the near future.

“I met the prime minister in December. We continued our conversation today. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India’s digitisation fund,” said Pichai.

