Home Business

Airtel Business CEO Ajay Chitkara resigns

Following the resignation, Airtel Business will function as three businesses, global business, domestic business and Nxtra Data Centers.

Published: 26th June 2023 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara, has resigned from the company, according to a filing.

Following the resignation, Bharti Airtel has restructured leadership in the enterprise arm by dividing it into three segments.

"Ajay Chitkara, CEO of Airtel Business, has decided to move on from Airtel. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023," Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel Business will now operate as three businesses and channel segments, Global business, led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers, led by Ashish Arora, the company said.

"Airtel Business is a jewel in our overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity going forward. I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh and Ashish to help scale this business. I also want to acknowledge Ajay's contributions. In his 23 long years with Airtel, Ajay has delivered significant impact," Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti AirtelAirtel BusinessAjay Chitkara
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp